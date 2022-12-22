BROOKVILLE — The Jefferson County Commissioners approved the 2023 budget, tax levy, and appropriation resolution with the presented modifications during a meeting Tuesday.
The commissioners moved their second meeting of the month a week earlier for the upcoming holidays. The budget was approved with final modifications made and presented by Director of Finance Veronica McNutt.
The general fund revenues total $15,016,465 and general fund expenditures total $17,084,274 for 2023. The budget deficit of $2,067,809 will be paid from the Restricted Fund Balance, so there is no tax increase for 2023.
The Liquid Fuel 2023 expenditures budget is $181,400. The Debt Service Expenditure Budget is $1,229,800.
FCC broadband study
The commissioners also spoke on the Federal Communication Commission broadband study that is circulating, and how it can impact the plans for broadband improvement in the county.
Commissioner Jeff Pisarcik said people can put their address in and check how the FCC has their broadband categorized, and if it’s accurate. He said it will show how the FCC has upload and download speed listed, and if it’s not correct, a request can be made to change it.
Commissioner Scott North followed this, encouraging people to check the accuracy of the FCC broadband map, and request changes if necessary. He said this map can impact the improvement of broadband in the county moving forward.
“It’s a pretty important piece of information because the state is going to use the maps to help guide where the funding goes. Problem is that there are a lot of questions and concerns about the date on the maps,” North said.
The FCC broadband map covers both residential internet and mobile broadband. The map can be found at broadbandmap.fcc.gov
North said the maps will show an exact house and if the internet there is good or bad, and said that challenging inaccurate information is important.
“If it says that your internet is good and you know it isn’t, it’s worth challenging, because the state is going to use that as one of the factors to influence where the money flows,” North said.
North said Jefferson County is “ahead of the curve” because of the study completed on broadband access earlier this year.
Commissioner Herb Bullers said there have been people from all over the county reaching out to say their broadband is bad, but the FCC map shows their connection is fine.