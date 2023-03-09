BROOKVILLE — The Jefferson County Commissioners in partnership with the Jefferson County 4-H Program proclaimed March 12 to 18 as “Pennsylvania 4-H Week” in the county.
Amanda Kanouff, 4-H Extension Educator, said all 67 counties statewide will pass a similar proclamation. She estimates the program reached about 150 youth in Jefferson County last year, not including the 300 or more reached with the Safety Day Program in cooperation with Progressive Agriculture.
“We are already set to exceed that amount this year with future programs and current membership, so we’re really excited to see 4-H grow here in Jefferson County, and ofcourse we couldn’t do that without support from our commissioners,” Kanouff said.
Commissioner Herb Bullers asked how people could get involved who aren’t already, to which Kanouff pointed them to the PennState Extension building on Main Street Brookville.
She said the extension office is on the third floor of the Parker P. Blood Block building, where staff can provide further information. The Extension also has a website with information on it, extension.psu.edu.
“Mainly here in the county we do livestock, horses for our primary program areas, but we also do some things with STEM. We have cooking, sewing, things like that,” Kanouff said. “Mostly animal science, but a little bit of everything. I like to tell people if you can think about it, if you have an interest in it, we have a 4-H project for you.”
Poultry exhibitions have been canceled this year for fairs, but tha Kanouff said there would still be opportunities for those who raise poultry.
“This year with the Department of Ag canceling poultry exhibitions, we have some special opportunities for poultry at the fair,” Kanouff said.
These exhibits were canceled by the Department of Agriculture because of the Avian Flu. Kanouff said there will still be posters and displays at the fair to still exhibit poultry, but no live birds will be allowed there.
All of the extensions upcoming workshops can be found on the website listed above.