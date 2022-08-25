Suicide Prevention Awareness
Buy Now

BROOKVILLE — The Jefferson County Commissioners proclaimed September Suicide Prevention and Awareness Month, and heard from Mary Brown with the Clearfield-Jefferson Suicide Prevention Team about the efforts being made in the area for this mission.

Brown is the coordinator for the team, and encouraged everyone to consider attending a meeting with them. The team meets the second Wednesday of the month at 9 a.m. and the meeting can be attended in-person or through Zoom.

Recommended Video

Recommended for you

Tags

Trending Food Videos