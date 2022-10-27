BROOKVILLE — The Jefferson County Commissioners approved several resolutions during the meeting Tuesday morning, approving applications for the Community Development Block Grant Program and to raise wages of election workers in the county.
The commissioner approved resolution 2022-13 approving the FY2022 Community Development Block Grant Program (CDBG) application for financial assistance of $365,222, and authorizing its submission to the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development.
Jefferson County Director of Development Ben White said the application will include two projects in the county. The first will be the Corsica Waterline Replacement Project on Maple and Pine streets for $205,829. The second is an allocation for the Punxsutawney Borough for the Community Center Theater ceiling restoration for $93,654.
“There was also an allocation in 2020 for this project. The bids came in pretty high so the borough decided to wait and put its 2022 allocation also for the theater project, and try to combine the funding and get the project completed,” White said.
As usual, 18 percent of the total funding allocation, or $65,739 will be retained for the administration costs of the county.
Later in the meeting, White mentioned the county still has applications available for the Small Business Recovery Program.
“This was a program established during the coronavirus pandemic back in 2020. It’s established to assist small businesses to recover from the economic impacts of COVID-19. It must be utilized for low to moderate income, job creation, or retention activities. The maximum grant is up to $5,000, and it serves non-entitlement communities, so Punxsutawney Borough businesses are not eligible,” White said. “We’ve had a few businesses apply and receive funds already, but the application period is still open. So, just to let everybody know there is still money available for that program. I have applications in my office. You can contact me at my email address, bwhite@jeffersoncountypa.com or at 814-849-3047.”
He said it can take a while to get an answer back to the application. He said there is a lot of paperwork involved to apply, and so there is often a lot of back and forth to get all the information needed. Once the application is approved, he said the process goes quickly. The money will be available until May 2023.
The Commissioners also approved the adoption of Resolution 2022-15 increasing the compensation paid to election officials on election days. The new rates are as follows:
- Judge of Election –$150 per day
- Minority Inspector of Election –$150 per day
- Majority Inspector of Election –$150 per day
- Clerks (2) –$120 per day
- Constables –$120 per day
- Poll worker training class –$25 per training
Jefferson County Director of Elections Karen Lupone said it is getting harder to find election workers, but “this year we’re okay.”
“They’re putting in a very long day, and we thought that it was appropriate to recognize that the compensation is still low for what’s a 13-, 14-, 15-hour day, and our people who are giving up their time, we just want to compensate them appropriately if we can,” Jefferson County Commissioner Scott North said.
Jefferson County will also enter an agreement with McNees Wallace and Nurick LLC to provide legal services to the county in the defense of litigation filed by Arcon Contracting, Inc. and Crabtree Rohrbaugh and Associates arising out of the construction of the county’s prison facility. The attorneys will be hired at an hourly rate of $460 for lead attorney and $372 for assistant lead attorney.