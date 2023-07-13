BROOKVILLE — The Jefferson County Commissioners met in a brief meeting Tuesday morning, where a resolution for Service Center Road was approved, and several survey announcements were made.
The Board of Commissioners passed resolution 2023-06 approving the submission of an application for funding in an amount not to exceed $1 million for the improvement of Service Center Road. Director of Development Ben White said this was for another possible funding source for the road improvement project.
“We have been unsuccessful to date to try to get some funding to make repairs to Service Center Road, but we continue to try to find funding sources that may be able to help the county do repairs to this road,” White said.
Later in the meeting, White also announced several survey announcements related to projects around the county that were submitted for CDBG Funding. All the information collected through each survey will be kept confidential and any questions can be direct to the Jefferson County Department of Development at 814-849-3047.
The first survey is for the Borough of Corsica Route 949 Waterline Replacement Project. This survey is on behalf of the Corsica Borough and Brookville Municipal Authority. The survey is being conducted with residents living along Route 949 between the intersections of Water Street to Maple Street. This survey is to obtain information to determine if the borough will be eligible to apply for grant funds for the waterline replacement in this area.
The second survey is for the Borough of Reynoldsville Worth Street Waterline Replacement Project. The survey is on behalf of the Reynoldsville Borough and Reynoldsville Water Authority. The survey is being conducted on residents living in the 900 block of Worth Street, between Bradford and South 10th streets.
The final survey is on behalf of Young Township, and will be conducted on the residents in the DeLancy area. This survey is being conducted to determine if the township will be eligible to apply for grant funds to undertake improvements to the DeLancy playground that serves as the recreational location for the residents.