BROOKVILLE — The Jefferson County Commissioners met briefly Tuesday morning, providing an update on plans to decertify the Pennsylvania Great Outdoors (PAGO) as the county’s Tourism Promotion Agency (TPA).
Commissioner Herb Bullers said the board is still waiting to receive responses back from some of the municipalities regarding the decertification. The board did not want to share how close the county is to the required 65 percent of population for the decertification to be approved.
“What we want to do is, we’re respecting the process. Not every municipality has had the chance to take up the matter, and we don’t want to get ahead of the boroughs and townships that deserve that opportunity to speak on behalf of their people. We’re being patient until we hear from everyone,” said Commissioner Scott North.
Doe licenses
Treasurer Jim “Moon” VanSteenberg gave an update on the doe licenses through the county, saying Monday was the second round of license sales.
“It went very smoothly, we had no problem. We did around 260 some licenses, which under normal conditions we would’ve done 1,700 to 3,500 on that day, so as far as the system worked, it still is lost county income,” VanSteenberg said.
He said Wildlife Management Unit 2F sold out Monday, WMU 2D still has about 30,000 doe tags left and the other local regions are “still pretty strong.”
North Central PA Planning Commission
Elise Grovanz with North Central PA Regional Planning and Development Commission attended the county meeting again. Grovanz is the new community development coordinator, and is helping municipalities apply for assistance with their projects.
“We work with nonprofits and municipalities primarily to work on cultivating their project, matching them with a funding source, and ultimately in hopes of submitting a grant application,” Grovanz said at the last meeting she attended.
She said she was having “office hours” in the large conference room following the meeting as a test run “just for the municipalities to come in and talk to me about grant funding opportunities.” There were four who signed up to talk with Grovanz and filled out an intake form.
“I’m piloting this, this is new, we haven’t done anything like this so I’m going to all six counties and see how it goes. If people reach out and say ‘I haven’t met with you,’ I’ve gone to municipalities too. So, I’m just trying to give them every opportunity I can to meet with us,” Grovanz said.