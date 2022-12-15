BROOKVILLE — The Jefferson County Commissioners discussed how close the Farm to Refrigerator Program came to losing its funding, and the importance of all the local government entities working together to secure the final amount needed to fund the whole program.
Commissioner Jeff Pisarcik said the program was first discussed several years ago when he and former Commissioner Jack Matson approached Jeff Tech officials about the program.
“The rumors were going around that you couldn’t get any meat, that it was going to be scarce. We knew that our farmers had the product, we just didn’t have people, we didn’t have our butchers, we didn’t have our meat cutters to get the product processed. So we talked to Jeff Tech and took the federal grant from Congressman G.T. (Glenn) Thompson, and then through the state an RCAP grant to get enough money to make this happen,” Pisarcik said.
He said he couldn’t talk for Jeff Tech officials, but that the school did a lot of work behind the scenes to get the grants. Pisarcik also said this will be huge for the agricultural community “not just for Jefferson County, but for the whole region.”
Commissioner Scott North also said it was “forward thinking recognized by others” that made this program possible. He said once the funds were secured through Congressman Thompson’s office, the problem was that it wasn’t enough money.
“If you can’t fund the complete project, then you lose all of it. So, there was a lot of work done at all levels of government, from the board at Jeff Tech, all the way through the federal government,” North said.
Pisarcik further explained that the entire project was initially expected to cost about $1.3 to $1.5 million, but by the end of the process for the first batch of funding, the price had increased to about $2.2 or $2.3 million.
He said a new building is being planned to house this new program on the school’s campus. Pisarcik added that the “hard work” begins now with the filing of the full application and grant paperwork before construction can even begin.
North said that a timely intervention on the part of Rep. Brian Smith, Sen. Cris Dush, and Sen. Joe Pittman that secured the final funding needed. He said the critical piece was the most recent grant approved that cemented all the previous funding into making the program a reality.
“It was a big win for everyone involved, and it shows what can be done when we’re working together effectively,” North said.
According to Pisarcik, Penn State is the only school in the area to teach a similar program, certifying six people every year to two years.