BROOKVILLE — The following deeds have been recorded in the office of Jefferson County Register and Recorder Brianna Bullers:
- • Neville P. E. Barrett tr. Barrett Family Trust to Aaron Heitzer, $1,573.80, McCalmont Township.
- • Stephen D. Sperling Jr. tr. and Dayna J. Sperling tr. Sperling Trust to Lisa J. Sperling, Falls Creek.
- • Frederick V. Huey and Linda K. Huey to Makenzie Walter, $2,000, Warsaw Township.
- • Catherine M. Swartz a/k/a Catherine E. Swartz to Catherine M. Swartz, Brookville.
- • Howard C. Fleming and Sandra K. Fleming to Howard C. Fleming tr. and Sandra K. Fleming, Fleming family Trust, Brookville.
- • Donna M. Pearsall to Dona M. Pearsall and Kenneth Pearsall, Brookville.
- • David B. Hollis, Amy S. Taladay, Molly A. Hollis and Laybn J. Hollis to Terragen LLC, $500,000, Perry Township.
- • Donna J. Defelice to Columbus Subdivision Condominimums, Punxsutawney.
- • Sonia Belardo to Dustin J. Sprankle, $154,900, Brookville.
- • P & N Coal Company Inc., Tribro Ventures Ltd. to Kovalchick Corporation, $7,100, Gaskill Township.
- • Blair H. Hindman to Kevin D. Matthews, $13,500, Summerville.
• Kenneth C. Shriver adm. CTA Kenneth E. Shriver Est. to Kenneth C. Shriver, Eldred Township.
- • Susan Pierce admx. Gary Spence Est. a/k/a Gary A. Spence Est. and Susan Pierce to Jamie Detweiler and Neil Manos, $76,000, Heath Township.