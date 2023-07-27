BROOKVILLE — The Jefferson County Local Emergency Planning Committee held a meeting last week, during which batteries used for e-bikes and similar vehicles were a major topic of discussion.
LEPC member Laura Lynn Yohe raised the topic, saying it’s quickly becoming a talking point among first responders.
“I don’t know if this is something we’re going to ever have to address or if we should be looking at it, but there has been a lot of fires caused by e-batteries for like people who have these e-bikes, you know, the electric bikes… just here within since our last meeting, four people died in an e-bike shop because the batteries caught fire,” Yohe said.
She said she brought it up in case there were any shops in the area that have such batteries, and if there should be concern. Yohe said another issue is people buying knockoff batteries for their bikes and vehicles. She said these can sometimes cause issues, and wanted the committee to know about it in case it’s something they have to think about in the future.
Yohe said she reached out to Donna Cooper, the executive director of the county Solid Waste Authority, and asked if she had any request for disposal of such batteries. Yohe said Cooper told her “not yet, but that it’s something that is coming at everybody so fast, nobody quite knows what to do with them,” and provided her with a link with some information.
“The industry is taking note of the problems with this. They’re offering, you know, disposal like return to purchaser. They’re trying this now, but still where are all these going to end up, and just maybe help keep our awareness if anything does come down the pipe,” Yohe said.
According to the website Cooper provided, call2recycle.org, it is estimated more than 12 million e-bikes will be sold in the United States between 2020 and 2030.
Brian Feist, hazmat emergency response coordinator with McCutcheon Enterprises, Inc., said a big issue is people buying aftermarket charges or batteries. He said the issue he expects to see in this area is people building their own off grid electric systems or solar panels and buying quantities of batteries for “the homebrew kind of thing.”
He later said he’s been to a structure fire where people have their own solar array and batteries and charges they built.
He attended a Washington D.C. day-long seminar on such topics earlier this year, and works closely with the City of Pittsburgh on such issues. He said the batteries are not considered a hazardous material yet, and things at the state level move slow on such matters.
Feist agreed that Yohe was correct about being concerned with people purchasing or creating “knockoff” batteries. He said he saw someone that manufactured their own extra battery pack, which is one of the problems with them catching fire.
Another issue he touched on was if they are insured, or if there’s an incident, who pays for it. He said McCutcheon Enterprises has purchased equipment for the packaging and disposal of such batteries, but it’s expensive. He said it takes well over $1,000 to handle “maybe one e-bike.” The company has a quantity of silica sand, and he said cities like New York and Pittsburgh are using regular open top drums for containment. His company went a step further and put pressure release valves on the drums.
He said now if there is an incident in their coverage area with an e-bike, his company can at least provide this to first responders to secure the batteries until someone can dispose of it. He said it’s not the mission of the LEPC to pay for it, but the state also realizes it’s a problem but has no solution yet.
“It’s a conundrum. It’s only going to get worse with more and more people out there buying them,” Feist said.
He said people in the hazmat and fire service professions are watching and trying to learn as things go, but if there is an incident in the county, it can be managed.