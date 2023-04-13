BROOKVILLE — The Jefferson County Fair is encouraging area youth to apply for one of six statewide scholarships sponsored by the Pennsylvania State Association of County Fairs.
A maximum of six $1,000 scholarships, through the Msgr. John W. Mignot/PSACF Scholarship Program, will be awarded to Pennsylvania residents who are currently active or had been previously active for at least two years at their local fair, and will be attending college, trade or technical school, or an accredited higher education institution, which requires a minimum of two full semesters for completion.
Other eligibility criteria apply. Complete details can be found on the Pennsylvania State Association of County Fairs’ website http://www.pafairs.org/p/about/242
Local qualifying students must submit their applications to the Jefferson County Fair by Friday, June 30. Applications must be completed and printed from the website at www.pafairs.org
For more information, contact the Jefferson County Fair via email at jeffcofairpa@gmail.com.