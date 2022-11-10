BROOKVILLE – The Jefferson County Fair Authority finished its fiscal year in September on a very positive note – paying off the fair’s indebtedness.
At the board’s monthly meeting last Wednesday, Dave Love reported that the final payment on the $300,000 loan. The loan was taken out in 2009, payable over 25 years. “It was repaid in full in 2022, 12 years early,” he said.
Reviewing the income and expenses during the past year, he mentioned decreased attendance at this year’s fair, which also had less costs than were budgeted. With fundraisers, some substantial donations, “with all the effort that was put into the fair, the fair is sound financially,” he said.
Another positive report given at the meeting was that the water line project is nearly complete. Board members were to meet with the engineer to discuss final hook-up of the old and new lines.
Board President Wayne Jackson also reported that buildings are being prepared for winter, with water being shut off in areas not being used.
Looking ahead to next year’s fair, the board approved a contract with All-American Rodeo, for the grandstand show on Friday night. Next year’s contract will reflect a 5.79 percent increase, raising the cost of the rodeo to $22,000.
The board also discussed the future of the royalty pageants at the fair, with suggestions on how to make the program better for everyone involved.
Board member Toni Facchine reported she is already getting calls from vendors who are interested in being a part of next year‘s fair.
Also discussed by the board were necessary repairs to the horse barn and the Spring Fling, which will be held April 29.
After a brief discussion the board voted to submit four names to the county commissioners to fill vacancies on the board. New terms on the board will begin in January.
The next regular meeting of the Jefferson County Fair Authority will be held at 7 p.m. Wednesday, December 7, in the conference room of the Jefferson County Conservation District.