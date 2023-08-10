BROOKVILLE — Earlier this week the Clearfield County Fair announced that it is changing its dates for next year’s fair from the first week in August to July 12-20, which overlaps the dates of the Jefferson County Fair.
In response to that announcement, the nine-member Jefferson County Fair Authority has released the following statement:
“The Jefferson County Fair has been held the third week of July for more than 50 years and that will continue to be the case in 2024. The dates for next year’s Jefferson County Fair will be July 14-20. As many of you have probably heard, the Clearfield County Fair has changed their dates and will now overlap with the Jefferson County Fair starting next year in 2024.
“Changing the dates of our fair is unrealistic to ask or expect with such short notice, especially when various contracts and commitments have already been made well in advance. We will now face new challenges associated with planning our fair, but we are prepared to tackle them while staying true to what our fair represents.
“The Jefferson County Fair will continue to be a more affordable ‘pay one price’ fair where parking, carnival rides, and grandstand events are included in gate admission. We pride ourselves on delivering family fun for everyone including a different event each night at the grandstands. We have some new entertainment booked for next year and we are researching other options to find the right fit for our community!
“We are disappointed by the decision of the Clearfield County Fair and the actions that they have taken in this process. We are likewise disappointed by the false information that was spread about us changing our dates or about us being in correspondence before a decision was made, as neither of those are the case.
“While we understand wanting to make a positive change for your fair, the decision by a neighboring county to overlap dates will no doubt have an impact that affects local vendors, livestock sales, participants and attendees of both fairs.
“The success of county fairs both state and nationwide is important to all of us. We understand as well as anyone that countless volunteer hours are spent each year planning and preparing a fair for the community to enjoy. As increasingly difficult as it is in today’s day and age for county fairs to succeed, we hope that this overlap is not harmful to all parties involved.
“We encourage everyone, if you can, to please go out and support your local county fair and we hope to see you all at the Jefferson County Fair July 14-20, 2024!”