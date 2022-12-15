BROOKVILLE — Looking ahead to the new year, the Jefferson County Fair Authority is reviewing old events and considering new activities at the fairgrounds.
At its monthly meeting last week, the board discussed the probability of hosting a wine walk in April. Still in the discussion stage, the board hasn’t decided whether to have it along with the annual Spring Fling or as a replacement for the Spring Fling, which is now scheduled for April 29, 2023. More details will be announced as plans are finalized.
The board is also lining up programs for the 2023 Jefferson County Fair, to be held the week of July 16-22.
Contracts have been signed for the All American Rodeo on Friday night and the demolition derby on Saturday night. The board has also approved a proposal from Rich Love for a one-night truck pull, to be held Tuesday night during the fair. Contracts were approved last week for a country music concert to be held on Wednesday night, with the artists’ names to be announced later. The board is discussing several possibilities for grandstand shows on Monday and Thursday nights.
In other action:
• the authority approved final payments for excavating work done during the waterline project this summer, along with the certificate of substantial completion of the project.
• the board discussed traffic flow concerns during the recent military share event, which had waiting vehicles backed up to the interstate.
• it was reported that the water analysis report had been received and shows no contamination in the water at the fairgrounds.
• the authority approved added two adult walk/trot classes to horse show events during the fair.
• the board discussed needed repairs at the fairgrounds and other routine business items.
The next regular meeting of the Jefferson County Fair Authority will be held at 7 p.m. Wednesday, January 4, 2023 in the conference room at the Jefferson County Conservation Center.