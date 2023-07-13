BROOKVILLE — Tying up loose ends in preparation for next week’s fair kept members of the Jefferson County Fair Authority busy at their July meeting.
“It’s crunch time,” authority president Wayne Jackson said. Saying there were still a few loose ends to tie up, he added, “I’m sure everything will fall into place.”
Work nights were scheduled to set up tables in the exhibit buildings and mark spots for vendors and campers who will be at the fair. Board member Beth Rafferty reported she anticipates more campers this year than last, and board member Toni Facchine said requests are still coming in from vendors who want to be a part of this year’s fair.
The board also discussed the need for volunteers to help in various areas during the fair, which will open Monday, July 17 and run through Saturday, July 22.
Looking beyond the fair, Facchine announced that next year’s Monster Truck Show will be held Saturday, May 11, with the Wine, Shine and Dine event to be held the following week on May 18.
The next scheduled meeting of the Jefferson County Fair Authority will be held at 6 p.m. Wednesday, August 2 in the conference room of the Conservation Center.