BROOKVILLE — Even though rain dampened activities a couple evenings, the 2023 Jefferson County Fair "was a good week," according to members of the Jefferson County Fair Authority.
Board member Toni Facchine said, "We had tons of people on Friday and Saturday nights and there were lots of activities and lots of food vendors. The Pioneer Experience, new to this year's fair, had lots of kids. I think a lot of positive came out of this year's fair."
Facchine said one of the highlights of the fair was the work of the recently-formed Junior Fair Board. "They hade a great week for the kids, with lots of games and activities. It was good to see them so involved," she said.
Friday night's professional rodeo by the All American Rodeo Company drew an enthusiastic crowd. The crowd cheered and applauded as the American flag passed by during opening ceremonies. Following an opening prayer, cowboys and cowgirls circled the ring before competing for points to earn a spot at the national competition to be held in November in Columbiana, Ohio, This was the 22nd annual rodeo performance at the fair.
Visiting the fair Friday was Maria Battista, candidate for judge of Superior Court. She said, "It was a great fun-filled Friday at the Jefferson County Fair! I loved the kid events, too, from the children on their horses to them riding the sheep at the rodeo!"
Winners of the 2023 Baby Contest were announced Saturday night. Taking first-place was Renleigh Hutton, daughter of Kevin and Jessica Hutton of Valier. The second-place winner was Canyon Knox, son of Canaan and Ashlyn Knox of Brookville and the third-place winner was Avery McElravy, daughter of Brandon and Brianna McElravy of Hawthorn. All proceeds from the event will be donated to the NICU at Penn Highlands DuBois.
Visitors during the fair had an opportunity to see a wide variety of handmade items, crafts, fruits and vegetables in the Shields exhibit building. "Overall, the total number of exhibits and exhibitors were up from 2022," Susan Alexander said, noting there were "many new exhibitors."
She also said that she believes this is the first time in the history of the fair that three members of one family have won the first-place ribbons in the baking contests, qualifying them to compete at the PA Farm Show in January.
The fair board is already looking ahead to the 2024 fair. "The vendors were happy at the end of the week and many made deposits to return next year," she said.
"We are looking forward to 2024 and already have plans in the works," Facchine said. "We are going to look for something very unique for next year's fair week."