BROOKVILLE — A man who grew up on a farm in York County and was involved in raising and showing animals for 4-H as a boy was named this year’s Friend of the Jefferson County Fair.
Recognized for his dedication to the fair and the countless hours of volunteer work he has done, Wayne Jackson was presented the award by Mark Critz from the PA Department of Agriculture. Jackson currently serves as president of the Jefferson County Fair Authority. He has been a volunteer at the fairgrounds for many years and was recognized for his service to the fair. He also received citations from state Sen. Cris Dush and state Rep. Brian Smith.
The awards were presented following opening ceremonies Monday evening. The guest speaker was Ryan Henretty, who spoke on the importance of community.
Claire Haines and Elena Plyler, 2022 Jefferson County Fair queen and princess, spoke about their activities during the past year and thanked everyone for the opportunity to serve.
Judge Carolyn Carluccio of Montgomery County, the Republican nominee for the PA State Supreme Court, visited the fair Monday evening. “As soon as I walked onto the fairgrounds, she said, “I felt welcomed and a strong feeling of community. From my mint chip ice cream cone and hot sausage sandwich to seeing the children and their pigs at the swine show, everything about the Jefferson County Fair was a wonderful experience. The rain was not going to stop me or the citizens of Jefferson County from enjoying the evening!”
Due to thunderstorms passing through the area, Monday night’s tractor pull by Hunter Pulling of Mercer was cancelled.
Also cancelled this week are the daily performances by Cirque Adventure, who were involved in a vehicle accident last week.
Continuing at the fair this week will be activities for children in the new 1880s Pioneer Experience. Children will have the opportunity to learn what it was like to milk a cow, gather eggs, play in a corn maze, pick apples, use an old-fashioned washboard to launder their clothes and much more when they travel back in time to an 1880’s farm.
Also on hand throughout the week will be the Bar C Petting Zoo, which includes familiar animal friends as well as animals new to the Jefferson County Fair. Greeting youngsters along the midway will be cartoon favorites, including the Paw Patrol’s Marshall, My Little Kitty, Cocomelon, Dora the Explorer and more.
Exhibits will be open throughout the fair, with board members and staff from the Jefferson County History Center conducting visitors on tours of the historic exhibits in the Songer building from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
While visiting the exhibits in the Shields (blue) building, visitors will also have the chance to vote for their choice in this year’s Favorite Baby contest. Nineteen babies are featured, with the winner to be announced Saturday night. Proceeds from the contest will be donated to the NICU at Penn Highlands DuBois.
Grandstand shows will offer visitors a mud bog on Thursday, the Rawhide professional rodeo by All American Rodeo Company on Friday and the Derbydog Demolition Derby on Saturday.
A variety of musical groups will be entertaining on the community stage each evening.
More than 25 food vendors along the midway will be offering traditional fair favorites, as well as some new delicacies this year. Commercial vendors will also have information about goods and services.
Carnival rides and games by Bartlebaugh Amusements open at 5 p.m. daily, and at 1 p.m. Saturday.
Fair authority member Toni Facchine invites everyone to “come, join us at the fair. The food is fantastic, the track events exciting, and best of all, come out and make new memories with old friends.”
Admission to the fair is $10 per person, and includes parking, admission to all activities and unlimited carnival rides.