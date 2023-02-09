BROOKVILLE — The Jefferson County Fair was shining brightly at the 2023 convention of the Pennsylvania State Association of County Fairs, held last month in Hershey.
During the convention banquet, the Jefferson County Fair named the Zone 1 ‘Fair of the Year” and was presented an achievement award for “outstanding accomplishments at your 2022 fair” by PSACF President Sam Zaffuto. Accepting the award was Wayne Jackson, president of the Jefferson County Fair Authority.
Zaffuto gave a brief history of the fair during the program.
The Jefferson County Fair was re-located to its current home on Route 28, north of Brookville, in the early 1990s. After more than 25 years the fair has achieved its effort to build out the fairgrounds from a tract of 54 acres of land donated by the Strishock family in memory of Randon Strishock.
The fair has substantially completed the build-out of its facilities, retired all outstanding debt incurred in its early stages and has a highly rated fair with quality entertainment during fair week, including the return of a successful concert on the BIG stage.
The fairgrounds are used for sports activities including the Brookville Soccer Association and YMCA flag football. The facilities are used for many community events including fundraisers for not for profit organizations, graduation parties, weddings and banquets and numerous other educational events.
It is the home of the Trailblazers Saddle Club. Several summer horse shows are held and it is becoming well known for an annual rock concert and campout featuring major tribute bands.
In 2022 the Jefferson County Fair was the beneficiary of a major donation, which provided for installation of significant new water lines on the fairgrounds with planned replacement for the remaining lines in the foreseeable future.
The outstanding accomplishments of the Jefferson County Fair have been achieved through the efforts of hundreds of volunteers who have devoted their time and effort to build the fair sponsors and contributors, who have provided the financial resources.
“The Jefferson County Fair is poised to continue to grow and prosper and serve as a prime community asset into the future,” Zaffuto said.
There are 32 county fairs in Zone 1.
Fair queen
During the February meeting of the fair board, member Stefany Minich reported on the queen’s pageant held during the convention.
She said Jefferson County’s 2022 fair queen, Claire Haines, “went above and beyond” in preparing for the convention. “She really worked very hard and she really shined down there. At the end of the speech she gave her favorite Bible verse (Esther 4:14) and she had multiple people come up to her and ask ‘What is that verse and why is it your favorite?’ Specifically, a judge came up and asked her about it, a day later.
“She was memorable,” Minich said. “She was out there. She represented us very well. She worked very hard and everyone should be very proud of her.”
Chloe Bomgardner, Lebanon Area Fair Queen, was crowned 2023 Pennsylvania Fair Queen. She was one of 58 contestants in the pageant.