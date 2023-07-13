BROOKVILLE — Cartoon characters, a circus act, a rodeo show, cars crashing in a demolition derby and lots of good food are just a few of the things waiting for visitors to the 2023 Jefferson County Fair.
The fair opens Monday, July 17 and will continue through Saturday. Admission to the fair is $10 per person and includes parking, all shows and exhibits (except the country concert on Wednesday), and unlimited rides at the carnival. Monday has been designated as Family Night, when admission will be $5 per person.
Opening ceremonies will be held at 7 p.m. Monday on the community stage. The guest speaker will be Ryan Henretty.
A full program of events will take place in the grandstand, with most shows beginning at 7 p.m. each evening. Shows include; Monday, garden tractor pull at 7:30; Tuesday, truck and tractor pull by Full Pull Productions; Wednesday, concert with country singers Jackson Dean and Chase McDaniel; Thursday, mud bog; Friday, Rawhide professional rodeo by All American Rodeo Company; Saturday, Derbydog Demolition Derby.
Tickets for the concert on Wednesday are now available on the fair’s website, www.jeffcofair.com. In addition to the general gate admission, tickets are $10 for grandstand seating and $25 for the pit. Ticket prices will increase by $5 on July 16.
Community stage performances will be held each evening with bingo games to benefit Relay for Life on Monday and Tuesday and the popular Village Voices from Brockway returning on Friday evening.
Dozens of exhibits including handmade crafts, fruits and vegetables; antiques, animals and more will be on display throughout the week. Local bakers will enter their goodies for judging, with chocolate cakes and cookies to be judged Monday night and apple pies and angel food cakes on Tuesday. Following the judging servings of the baked goods will be available in the expo building.
Special activities will also be held throughout the week. On Monday and Wednesday evenings children will be able to meet some of their favorite cartoon characters, who will be strolling the grounds. Coming to the fair are Marshall, from Paw Patrol; Stewart, the minion, Dora the Explorer, Hello Kitty, Spongebob Squarepants and Cocomelon.
Monday night members of the Junior Fair Board will be showing off their creativity when they build a huge ice cream sundae under the grandstand, then offer samples to everyone. Following that event, youngsters will be able to compete in the pedal tractor pulls.
Daily shows will be presented by Cirque Adventure and the Bar C Petting Zoo will be open all week. Throughout the week everyone will be able to vote for their favorite baby, in the annual Favorite Baby Contest.
More than 25 food vendors along the midway will be offering traditional fair favorites, as well as some new delicacies this year. Commercial vendors will also have information about goods and services.
Coming to the fair again this year is Bartlebaugh Amusements, offering carnival rides and games for the whole family. The carnival will open at 5 pm. each evening, and at 1 p.m. Saturday.
A listing of all daily activities at the fair is available at www.jeffcofair.com.