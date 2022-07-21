BROOKVILLE — Cloudy skies and a thunderstorm did nothing to dampen the spirits of everyone attending the opening ceremonies of the 2022 Jefferson County Fair Sunday afternoon.
The guest speaker was Pastor Brad Lockwood from the The Vision of Hope Church in Hazen. He talked about the importance of community. “When this fair opened last year, after COVID, it was an amazing thing,” he said. “How many times this community has rallied” to support the fair. “I know this fair would not be possible if the community did not come together.”
He said being community means being willing to make sacrifices, and talked about the sacrifices that are being made to present this year’s fair. “Every worker will go home exhausted, but will feel good in their souls” because they weren’t only thinking of themselves. “So I would encourage each and every one of you to volunteer your time and use the talents and resources God has given to you to help others.”
Following opening ceremonies, 12 girls participated in the royalty pageant. Selected to reign as this year’s royal court were Claire Haines of Brookville, queen; Nora O’Donnell of Brookville, junior queen; and Elena Plyler of Brookville, princess.
Earlier in the day Hunt’s Pulling conducted the garden tractor pull, with youngsters and adults pulling 21 tractors in the pull in light and heavy classes.
Monday was half-price day at the fair, with all events opening. Community stage events included a wide selection of activities for the entire family, with band music, hula hoops and action toys, games and prizes, sponsored by Freedom –Day of Reckoning. Bartlebaugh Amusements opened its games and carnival, and Cowboy Andy Rotz presented a face-paced show.
The highlight of Monday’s activities was the presentation of the Friend of the Fair award to Jean Parker, who has attended and supported the fair for many years. The award was presented by Mark Critz, Western Regional director for the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture.
Monday night’s grandstand show was the popular truck pull presented by Full Pull Productions. There were 35 trucks in three classes registered for the event. Tuesday night Full Pull put the tractors on the track in another crowd-pleasing event.
Wayne Jackson, president of the Jefferson County Fair Authority, said “all in all, the fair got off to a good start.” He said there were a few little glitches “here and there, but overall it is good. We have more vendors and even a few more animals this year.”
The fair will continue through Saturday night. The schedule events for the remainder of the fair includes:
5 to 7 p.m. — Corey Monaco on the Community Stage.
6 and 9 p.m. — Andy Rotz Entertainment.
7 p.m. — Mud bog with trucks, Jeeps and SUVs in front of the grandstand.
7 p.m. — 4-H/FFA livestock sale in the livestock arena.
10 a.m. — Youth/adult fun horse show.
6 and 9 p.m. — Andy Rotz Entertainment.
6 to 8 p.m. — Village Voices on the Community Stage, followed by open mic karaoke.
7 p.m. — Professional rodeo by All-American Rodeo Company in the grandstand.
9 a.m. — Memorial horse show.
10 a.m. — Youth Premier Showman.
3 to 5 p.m. — One Shot (band) on the Community Stage.
7 p.m. — Demo Derby by Derbydog Productions in the grandstand.
7:30 to 9:30 p.m. — Canoe Ridge (band) on the community stage.
The Bar-C Ran petting zoo, Favorite Baby contest, carnival rides by Bartlebaugh Amusements, food and commercial vendors, livestock and horse shows, exhibits.