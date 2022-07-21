BROOKVILLE — Cloudy skies and a thunderstorm did nothing to dampen the spirits of everyone attending the opening ceremonies of the 2022 Jefferson County Fair Sunday afternoon. 

The guest speaker was Pastor Brad Lockwood from the The Vision of Hope Church in Hazen. He talked about the importance of community. "When this fair opened last year, after COVID, it was an amazing thing," he said. "How many times this community has rallied" to support the fair. "I know this fair would not be possible if the community did not come together."

