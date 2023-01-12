BROOKVILLE — Claire Haines, Jefferson County’s 2022 Fair Queen, is excited to be going to Hershey to represent her fair in the 2023 PA State Fair Queen pageant.
The new state fair queen will be crowned Saturday, January 21, during the state fair convention. Reigning as the 2022 Pennsylvania Fair Queen is Anna Haldeman of Lancaster County.
Speaking to members of the fair board last week, Haines said, “I am so excited to go to states. I love public speaking. I actually had a lot of public speaking classes this semester. I have gone over this speech a couple times and am still working on a couple things. Obviously the judges have heard this speech so many times, that I would really love to have my speech resonate with them in a way that it hasn’t.”
Because she loves “growing things,” Haines hosted a plant and sip event at the fairgrounds last week, where nearly 50 guests learned about flowers and what makes them special. “Although we didn’t plant anything because obviously it’s not in season, I really wanted to put the emphasis on growing things,” she said.
Haines said she grows “flowers, and someday I hope to do it for profit, like a cut flower farm, also to be used for herbs and spices. I really believe in self-sustaining farms. I talked about how anyone can be involved in it, starting with simple things. I started last year growing flowers in my basement. I shared my testimony, some of my stories with plants and flowers, why it’s important, the beauty in it, trying to get the community involved, to let them see that I care.”
During the event guests also painted a clay flower pot and sipped hot chocolate, with games and prizes. “It was really a lot of fun and it seemed like everyone had a good time,” she said.
Haines is a student at Liberty University, where she is majoring in communications and event planning. She is the daughter of Aaron and Sara Haines, of Brookville.
Members of the fair authority wished their queen the best at next week’s convention, offering their support and encouragement.