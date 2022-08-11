BROOKVILLE — The Jefferson County Fair received nearly perfect marks when John Berne visited the event. Berne, from the McKean County Fair, is a director on The Pennsylvania State Association of County Fairs.
“He gave us the highest rating in every category,” said Dave Love, business advisor for the Jefferson County Fair Authority. “We received all ‘fours’ except parking, and we received a three for our grass parking lot. Everyone who has a grass parking lot gets a three. It was the best evaluation we’ve ever received.”
Board member Toni Facchine said Berne “had some nice comments. He said it is truly an agricultural fair, that we really showcase agriculture, and he liked the baby contest.”
During its August meeting, held last week, the fair authority reviewed the 2022 fair and talked about ways to make the 2023 fair bigger and better.
President Wayne Jackson said the fair “was a job well done by everybody involved.” He thanked board members and volunteers. “We don’t know how important those volunteers are. Everybody pulled together and all in all I think it was a good fair.”
Facchine said there were more vendors this year and “all in all everything went well.” She also said “we made budget with our sponsorships.”
“We were up on the number of exhibitors and items displayed, which resulted in ‘an increase in the premiums paid,’” Susan Alexander said. After seeing the work put into some of the displays and the premiums paid, which range from $1 to $3, she said she is preparing a proposal on increasing premiums.
Favorable reports for everything from attendance to various events, including the royalty pageant and Premier Showmanship event, were given by committee chairmen.
The board also discussed the need to replace the steps and install a ramp on the revamped moveable stage, following the concerts with Colt Ford and Dillon Carmichael. Discussion was also held on next year’s concert, tentatively scheduled for Saturday night. The board approved ticket prices for the concert, which will be $10 for grandstand and $25 for track if purchased in advance. All tickets sold during fair week will be $15 for grandstand seating and $30 for the track. No artist has been signed for the concert at this time.
• The board set the dates of July 17-22 for the 2023 Jefferson County Fair.
• Susan Alexander was appointed secretary of the authority, filling the position held by Jim Grant for many years.
• Discussion was held on the Fall Fling, to be held Sept. 24 at the fairgrounds. Tickets are $20 each and admit two people to the event. Tickets are available from all members of the authority.
• A two-year contract with Nathan Sharp for the Monsters of Rock concerts was reviewed and discussed.
The next regular meeting of the Jefferson County Fair Authority will be held at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 7 in the conference room of the Jefferson County Conservation Center.