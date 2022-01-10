BROOKVILLE — Big changes are being made to the program for the 2022 Jefferson County Fair, which will be held the week of July 17-23.
The fair will kick off with opening ceremonies on Sunday afternoon, July 17.
On Monday and Tuesday nights fans of the truck and tractor pulls by Full Pull Productions will fill the grandstands.
New to this year’s fair will be a country music concert on Wednesday night, with details to be announced as the program is finalized.
Traditional favorites will round out Fair Week, with the mud bog on Thursday night; the Rawhide Rodeo returning for Friday night’s show and the crowd-pleasing demolition derby on Saturday night.
Reorganization
The Jefferson County Fair Authority held its first meeting of 2022 last Wednesday, July 5.
Welcomed back to the board was Lorie Park. Reappointed to the board was Wayne Jackson. Both will serve five-year terms.
During the reorganization meeting the board voted to retain the current slate of officers: Wayne Jackson, president; Stefany Minich, vice-president; Toni Facchine, treasurer; Jim Grant, secretary; and Susan Alexander, assistant secretary.
Budget
The board approved the 2022 fair budget, which includes provisions to purchase ates and fencing to secure the grandstand.
The board will also continue to work on the existing water lines on the fairgrounds, with a new water line to be installed along Route 28. “Currently our water line runs under I-80 at the far end of the grounds,” Facchine said. “We will eventually install new water lines coming off the new Route 28 line. This project is the first stage of a long-term infrastructure project.”
Arrangements are also being made to remove several trees that are presenting safety problems on the grounds.
Fair queen
Fair Queen Jordan Merritts presented the speech she will be giving at the State Fair Queen Competition, to be held January 19-23 in Hershey. The topic for her speech is “Why you should attend my fair.”
Several members of the fair board will also be attending the convention.
Next meeting
The next regular meeting of the Jefferson County Fair Authority will be held at 7 p.m. Wednesday, February 2, in the conference room of the Conservation Center on Route 28, next to the fairgrounds.