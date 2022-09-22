Hansel Lucas wins Ebike

Hansel Lucas, of Performance Kayak, Knoxdale, is the winner of the Ebike from the Jefferson County History Center 2022 Family Bicycle Ride & Poker Run.

 Submitted

BROOKVILLE — A total of 65 adult bicyclists and 24 children participated in the 4th Annual Bicycle event on Sunday.

The ride takes participants from Brookville to Summerville along the picturesque Redbank Creek.

