BROOKVILLE — A total of 65 adult bicyclists and 24 children participated in the 4th Annual Bicycle event on Sunday.
The ride takes participants from Brookville to Summerville along the picturesque Redbank Creek.
✓ Unlimited website access 24/7
✓ Unlimited e-Edition access 24/7
✓ The best local, regional and national news in sports, politics, business and more!
With a Digital Only subscription, you'll receive unlimited access to our website and e-edition. Our digital products are available 24/7 and are accessible anywhere, anytime.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|Day Pass
|$1.99
|for 1 day
|Monthly
|$11.95
|for 31 days
|Six Months
|$69.95
|for 180 days
|Annual
|$139.95
|for 365 days
✓ Unlimited website access 24/7
✓ Unlimited e-Edition access 24/7
✓ The best local, regional and national news in sports, politics, business and more!
With a Digital Only subscription, you'll receive unlimited access to our website and e-edition. Our digital products are available 24/7 and are accessible anywhere, anytime.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|Day Pass
|$1.99
|for 1 day
|1 Month
|$5.50
|for 31 days
|3 Months
|$16.00
|for 90 days
|6 Months
|$30.00
|for 180 days
|1 Year
|$50.00
|for 365 days
As a current print subscriber, you receive 24/7 access to our website and online e-edition at no additional charge. All you have to do is activate your access. To activate digital access, you will need your account number. You can find your account number on any recent subscription notice or bill.
As a current print subscriber, you receive 24/7 access to our website and online e-edition at no additional charge. All you have to do is activate your access. To activate digital access, you will need your account number. You can find your account number on any recent subscription notice or bill.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
Showers early with strong thunderstorms developing overnight. Much cooler. Low 41F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%..
Showers early with strong thunderstorms developing overnight. Much cooler. Low 41F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Updated: September 22, 2022 @ 3:25 pm
BROOKVILLE — A total of 65 adult bicyclists and 24 children participated in the 4th Annual Bicycle event on Sunday.
The ride takes participants from Brookville to Summerville along the picturesque Redbank Creek.
“Congratulations to Hansel Lucas of Performance Kayak, Knoxdale, the winner of the awesome Ebike,” said Kat Lyons, JCHC Operations director. “Hansel and family participate in all kinds of races from kayaking to bicycling to cross country runs, so it’s fitting that he won. Even better, the Ebike is for his mom! Guess it runs in the family… A big thank you goes out to Doug Hess, owner of Donut Bandit Bikes & Boards (formerly located in downtown Brookville), for providing us with his shop demo Beaumont Rev ‘Retrospec’ Ebike.”
The bicycle event always includes a picnic and prizes. Prizes were awarded in four age categories for the children – Tots, Elementary, Middle School and High School – as well as two prizes for best and worst hand in the Adult Poker Run.
“The women riders ruled the Poker Run this year! Linda Schiel, of Punxsutawney, won Best Poker Hand and Toni Henry, of East Brady, won Worst Poker Hand. Prizes included Walmart gift cards, bike tune-up gift cards, Zoo tickets and pizza gift cards.
“This year we only had one ‘rider’ in the Tots Age Division, Jacob Solada, age 3, who managed to score 31 points, so he is the winner in the Tots. This is Jacob’s second year in the event, riding in his bike trailer being towed by his parents, Joyce and Mark,” Lyons said.
In the Elementary School Age Division, Haylee Fiscus, of Brookville, was the winner with the highest number of points for five kids’ games played. Cora Stroup from New Bethlehem won for lowest number of points. Prizes included bike horns, water bottles, hotdog coupons and stickers.
Megan White of Brookville won highest number of points in the Middle School Age Division, while Christopher Pasekoff of New Bethlehem won with lowest number of points. Prizes included pizza and burger gift cards, paracord bracelets and shark tooth necklaces.
In the High School Age Division, Richard Elliott, of Brockport, won with highest number of points and Clara Coulson, of Clarion, won with lowest number of points. Prizes included pizza gift cards and JCHC Scripture Rocks Park water bottles.
All winners also received a 1-year memberships to JCHC.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.