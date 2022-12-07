bowdish display
Buy Now

Many familiar buildings are seen in the Bowdish train display last year. The Bowdish Model Railroad and Miniatures Christmas Show will be held from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday, December 17.

 File photo

BROOKVILLE — The Jefferson County History Center will host events throughout the month of December.

Bowdish Christmas Show - Dec. 17

From noon-3 p.m., the Bowdish Model Railroad and Miniatures Christmas Show, a popular community favorite, will take attendees back to yesteryear with nostalgia of Christmas past. 

Martin Stephan Art Exhibit - Dec. 1-31

Martin’s unique art is unlike anything people have seen. He uses many natural materials to create his artwork, painstakingly using teeny wild cherry pits or bamboo sticks cut into 1/4-inch pieces. He also affixes these on a pre-sketched canvas and paints over them.  

The JCHC is located at 172-176 Main St. in Brookville. Call 814-849-0077 for more information. 

Recommended for you

Tags

Trending Food Videos