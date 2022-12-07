BROOKVILLE — The Jefferson County History Center will host events throughout the month of December.
Bowdish Christmas Show - Dec. 17
From noon-3 p.m., the Bowdish Model Railroad and Miniatures Christmas Show, a popular community favorite, will take attendees back to yesteryear with nostalgia of Christmas past.
Martin Stephan Art Exhibit - Dec. 1-31
Martin’s unique art is unlike anything people have seen. He uses many natural materials to create his artwork, painstakingly using teeny wild cherry pits or bamboo sticks cut into 1/4-inch pieces. He also affixes these on a pre-sketched canvas and paints over them.
The JCHC is located at 172-176 Main St. in Brookville. Call 814-849-0077 for more information.