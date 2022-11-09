BROOKVILLE — The Jefferson County History Center will offer two free admission days for veterans and their families on Friday, November 11, and Saturday, Nov. 12, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
No donation is required.
The JCHC looks forward to hosting veterans from throughout the county.
Brookville Area School District will also, once again, honor veterans with a parade this year, asking businesses to participate via decorations.
The center is located at 172-176 Main St. in Brookville. Call 814-849-0077 for more information.