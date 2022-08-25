BROOKVILLE — Jefferson County History Center is now in the middle of renovations and repairs to its new Archives, Collections and Community Resource Center on North Pickering Street.
“We are seeking business sponsors as well as individual and family patrons,” Kat Lyons, operations director, said.
Lyons said the new archives center is necessary “because we are completely out of space. In addition, our existing archives buildings on Jefferson Street are not easily accessed. There is no driveway and access is via gargantuan stone quarry steps and then climbing not-to-code stairs to the main entrance. The current buildings are also not staff- or visitor-friendly, as we have no space for cleaning and conserving items and no space for a visitor research room.”
When the new center is completed, Lyons said, “we will have adequate spaces for offices, a Community Resource Center for research, spaces for archive (documents/photos, etc.) and larger items (collections), and a courthouse records room. It will also have a preservation/conservation space where we can process donated items.”
The extensive grounds will still be available to the public.
“We plan to stage community events such as concerts, mini-craft shows, outside theatre/reenactments, all sorts of events to appeal to all ages. We also plan events geared toward school students, Scout troops and other groups,” Lyons said.
“To date, we have received $10,500 in financial contributions from some Brookville businesses and from businesses outside of the area, as well as from individuals, both resident and non-resident natives. We thank them all and look forward to more supporting donations from Brookville businesses, as well as from businesses and residents of the entire county.”
Lyons said repairs and renovations to the first floor are 75 percent complete, with a restroom being made ADA accessible. New windows and doors, new HVAC, new electrical wiring, new interior steps, framing, drywall repairs, concrete repairs have all been done and the interior freshly painted.
Recommended Video
“New exterior siding and insulation will begin this month, along with gutters and drain pipes, fascia and soffit repairs. The office area, ADA restroom and interior stairs need to be completed. Beverage Air is designing and manufacturing a stainless steel countertop for our archive processing/conservation area,” she said.
The second floor will be a fall-winter project for Decker Professional Service construction crew.
“The first floor is now ready for us to begin moving items from our current two collections buildings,” Lyons said. “We need help moving, too. If you can spare a few hours of your time, contact kburkett-jchc@windstream.net for our moving schedule.”
Businesses, individuals and families interested in contributing to this campaign are invited to donate at the History Center or mail a donation specifying “Capital Campaign.” You don’t have to be a JCHS member to donate. Donations by individuals can be made online at jchconline.org, by mail, in person or by credit card over the phone.
Businesses and individuals making significant financial donations will be permanently recognized at the new archives facility by JCHC. Go online, jchconline.org, to see a complete list of supporters to date.
“As Jefferson County’s designated Historical Society, it is our responsibility to hold and preserve the history of the county for present and future generations,” Lyons said.
For more information, call 814-849-0077. The Jefferson County History Center is located at 172-176 Main St., Brookville. Donations may be mailed to: JCHC, P.O. Box 51, Brookville, PA 15825.