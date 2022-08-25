kocher building bookshelves
Volunteer Wayne Kocher has been busy building bookshelves for the Jefferson County History Center’s new archives facility. Volunteers interested in helping with the renovation can contact the JCHC at 814-849-0077.

BROOKVILLE — Jefferson County History Center is now in the middle of renovations and repairs to its new Archives, Collections and Community Resource Center on North Pickering Street.

“We are seeking business sponsors as well as individual and family patrons,” Kat Lyons, operations director, said.

