BROOKVILLE — The Jefferson County Jail Board had its meeting Tuesday afternoon, with most members either present or represented this month after having to cancel last month’s meeting.
This month, all three commissioners, Herb Bullers, Jeff Pisarcik and Scott North; Sheriff Carl Gotwald was represented by Deputy Sam Bartley; and Judge John Foradora was represented by Court Administrator Chad Weaver. Not present were Treasurer James “Moon” VanSteenberg and District Attorney Jeff Burkett.
Warden Dustin Myers said there’s “not a lot going on, which is always a good thing.” He said the jail is fully staffed, and there is no COVID-19 in the jail at the moment.
There are still a few Clearfield County Jail inmates in the jail, but he said most of them have returned to their home facility. Myers said there were 25 inmates from Clearfield when the transfer initially happened.
Bartley reported there are no longer any issues with transports to state facilities.
“The DOC (Department of Corrections) has pretty much figured it out now, so we haven’t had any issues transporting like we were having for a little bit,” Bartley said.