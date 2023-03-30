BROOKVILLE — The Jefferson County Jail Board met and discussed the success of rehabilitation programs at the jail on Tuesday afternoon.
Present at the meeting were county commissioners Herb Bullers, Scott North and Jeff Pisarcik, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department represented by Deputy Sheriff Sam Bartley, and Judge John Foradora represented by Kathy Bezak.
Absent from the meeting were, Treasurer James “Moon” VanSteenberg and District Attorney Jeff Burkett.
Warden Dustin Myers said two sergeants were sent to Hostage Negotiation Training, which taught them “how to speak to inmates and de-escalate certain situations.”
Myers also said there was de-escalation training at the jail, which Deputy Warden Brandon Schott said was an “express version” of de-escalation training, lasting two hours. This training was available to all the officers at the facility.
When asked about existing programs, Myers also said the programs were all going very well. Schott further said they would be adding a second counselor to the Relapse Prevention Group. This group meets twice a month and teaches inmates skills to prevent relapse once they leave the jail.
“They’ve got enough inmates interested that they’ve got a second counselor coming into the building now,” Schott said.
Chairman of the Board Bullers asked if the jail tracks success rates on such programs. Schott said several programs have ways for the programs to follow-up once they leave the jail. The jail itself does not have a way of tracking success, but Myers based this on a notable decrease in repeat offenders.
“I know we are seeing a lot less repeat offenders coming through our doors, which I like to believe that’s a reason why our numbers are as low as they are right now. We’re not seeing the same people come through, we’re not seeing the same names, the same families come through the building as we were in years past. I do believe they are making a difference,” Myers said.
The jail started February with 112 inmates and finished the month with 112 inmates. Of those, four were being housed outside of the county. Those housed in Jefferson County were 81 males and 27 females. At the end of February, 42 inmates were sentenced, and 70 were awaiting trial or hearing.