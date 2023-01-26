BROOKVILLE — The Jefferson County Jail Board met Tuesday, discussing the hiring of two new employees and the utilization of programs at the jail.
Present at the meeting were county Commissioners Herb Bullers, Scott North, and Jeff Pisarcik, and the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department represented by Deputy Sheriff Sam Bartley.
Absent from the meeting were Judge John Foradora, Treasurer James “Moon” VanSteenberg, and District Attorney Jeff Burkett.
Warden Dustin Myers reported some personnel changes at the jail. A previous corrections officer, Chris Miller, was promoted to sergeant, and Stephanie Hatch is a new training sergeant.
“She was a floor sergeant, and now she has switched offices and now she’s in charge of our training,” Myers said.
Myers said officers are “constantly going through” training and certifications to stay up to date.
Speaking on programs happening at the jail, Myers said programs at the jail are still doing really well. Program organizers are all still showing up and doing what they’re supposed to be doing. Currently the jail has programs with drugs and alcohol, Careerlink, pastoral services, Alcoholics Anonymous, Narcotics Anonymous, Peerstar, and more.
“We have a ton of programs, and they’re all getting participation from the people up there,” Myers said.
While some of the programs can be court ordered, he said there is participation even without this being the case.
The jail started November with 104 inmates and finished the month with 86 inmates. Of those, three were being housed outside of the county. Those housed in Jefferson County were 64 males and 19 females. At the end of November, 41 inmates were sentenced, and 45 were awaiting trial or hearing.
The jail started December with 86 inmates and ended the month with 92 inmates. Of those, four were being housed outside of the county. Those housed in Jefferson County were 69 males and 19 females. At the end of December, 45 inmates were sentenced, and 47 were awaiting trial or hearing.