BROOKVILLE — The Jefferson County Jail Board meeting was canceled due to lack of quorum Tuesday afternoon, but Warden Dustin Myers still provided a brief update to the happenings at the jail.
He explained the jail has recently been housing some extra Clearfield County Jail inmates while the jail undergoes some renovations. While there are more than usual, he said this is common practice between jails.
Myers said area jails will often give inmates back and forth, or swap an inmates when necessary for a variety of reasons. Sometimes it might be a safety concern for the inmate, or there might be a conflict with one of the jail employees.
“There’s a lot of safety reasons that we’ve got to consider, because with corrections it’s care, custody, and control. That’s our three primary functions,” Myers said.
Anytime the jail houses inmates from another jail, they also receive a stipend from that jail for each inmate as well. Likewise, Jefferson County Jail pays for any of its inmates that might need housed somewhere else.
Myers said the JCJ max capacity is about 211, but he has been averaging about 110 to 120 inmates, so population is not a concern at this time.
“Population is definitely down. That might be due to all the programs that we have now, a lot of inmates when they’re getting out of jail and getting released there’s a lot of new programs that we have and maybe they’re getting information from them, and maybe they’re stepping up and helping them once they get released… It’s a good thing, if the numbers are down, the county is doing something right. You don’t ever want your jail at max capacity,” Myers said.
Some of the programs include Narcotics Anonymous, Peer Star, CenClear, and Career Link. Inmates can learn resume writing and other skills through these programs. Myers said it’s a lot of good things happening right now.