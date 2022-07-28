BROOKVILLE — The Jefferson County Jail is continuing to add new programs for the inmates, with the most recent addition being one to help incarcerated parents mend relationships with their children.
Deputy Warden Brandon Schott said the program came to the jail through a local church.
“Initially they had female volunteers who wanted to work with the females, and the males were going to be taking the course that was designed for males,” Schott said. “They were working out all the details because it’s a separate class.”
The program meets once a week for about two hours, and started about three weeks ago.
“It’s to try to start mending that relationship between the incarcerated parents and their children before they get out,” Schott said.
Another bonus of the program is that the jail is planning contact visits for the inmates and their children, so long as the inmates remain misconduct free. He said this is an incentive for the parents to take the program and take it seriously.
He said this can also help the relationship to grow before they get released.
Schott said they have also been letting grandparents take the course who want to mend the relationship with their children and grandchildren, but they won’t be able to have the contact visits.
There are several other programs that haven’t started yet, but Schott said it seems like they will start within the next month. These programs are with Narcotics Anonymous, Relapse Prevention, Community Support, and CareerLink have all reached out about coming into the jail. He said he will have more details on these programs at a later date.