BROOKVILLE — The new directors of Women at the Well Ministries introduced themselves and their organization’s goal to the Jefferson County Commissioners during a meeting Tuesday morning.
Executive Director Kara Kennemuth, Assistant Director Carrie Burkett, and Board President Jeff Burkett attended the meeting to share the mission of Women at the Well. They transitioned into their current positions in May, and have been establishing a presence in the community.
“We exist to offer hope, healing, love, and encouragement and freedom in Jesus Christ across Pennsylvania and anywhere else for that matter, who are battling addiction and life controlling issues,” Kennemuth said.
The ministry has a 12-month residential recovery program, during which a staff mentor participants and instructs in scripture. The staff are committed to each woman who steps through the door, and “seek to help and bring stability into their lives and help them understand the importance of valuable life skills,” according to Kennemuth. Skills include serving the community, and helping to obtain the necessary educational and vocational training they need to be employed and get their own address after graduating from the program.
“We employ a relational approach in which we walk beside them, seeking to help them address the wreckage of their broken lives and to help them build new foundations based on the word of God which is a powerful and effective agent of change that can turn the tide against years of destructive thinking,” Kennemuth said.
One of the most difficult aspects of this faith-based approach to addiction recovery is how much time has to be spent fundraising, according to Kennemuth. Women at the Well is a nonprofit organization, and all of the money for the program comes from donations. The organization does not get any federal money or grants.
Donations can be made through the website, www.womenatthewellpa.com or through the Facebook page, Women at the Well Ministries of PA. The organization will also take donations of household products, and will post about the needs of the facility as they arise. They always answer messages to the Facebook page, or can be contacted at 814-379-9993.
“We do accept women’s clothing as donations, because a lot of times the women come out with literally the clothes on their back that they went to jail with,” Kennemuth said. “We always welcome volunteers for the women to take them on an outing… there’s always a need.”
Carrie Burkett said a major part of this program is showing the women a normal life and showing them care and building healthy relationships.
Kennemuth said many of the women they help have had some form of addiction for decades, having started at a young age through others in their life who were supposed to be role models. She said for many participants, it comes down to one-on-one mentoring, and being the role model they never had before.
“It’s just been a lifelong thing for them, and they’ve never seen any healthy relationships,” Kennemuth said.
The organization has a brick house on Main Street in Corsica, and can house up to six women. They will house each woman for one year before helping them transition to their own home.
“We’d love to expand that someday,” Carrie Burkett said.
The program does not use any medically-assisted approaches, not using methadone or suboxone. Burkett said they do this because of the success rates of such an approach without the assistance of medicine.
With many drug addiction recovery programs, 84 percent of studies show faith is a positive factor in addiction, prevention, and recovery, according to Carrie Burkett. She acknowledged the approach used by Women at the Well is not for everyone, but said their approach is “based on the confidence that we serve a mighty God who loves people made in his image, who are presently in the chains of addiction.”
Burkett also provided some statistics related to drug use and related deaths from the Centers for Disease Control website. She read that there were an estimated 100,306 drug overdose deaths in the United States during the 12-month period ending April 2021. She said drug use also imposes “staggering costs” on individuals, families, businesses, and schools, $740 billion a year and growing, according to the National Institute on Drug Abuse.
“As these statistics show, drug abuse in our country and in our commonwealth is staggering and Women at the Well Ministries of Pennsylvania wants to help community needs in Jefferson County,” Carrie Burkett said.
She said they feel they have been commissioned to continue the mission of Jesus. They want their participants to leave their program transformed and rejoice in seeing them experience victories.
Jeff Burkett then spoke, saying he was not there in his role as Jefferson County District Attorney, but as the board president of Women of the Well. He said despite rumors that he “enjoys putting people in prison,” he sees a system that does not work.
“I really see a system that does not have the answers, I work within a system that I see does not have the answers,” he said.
Burkett said he believes the church has answers for some of the current crises, and that Women at the Well is an extension of the church. He said church was not meant to only be a sermon on Sundays, but instead to “step into the mess of this world and do something about the pain and suffering we’re seeing all around.”
“I’m here because I believe in redemption. I now have a whole number of friends that were people that I put into prison,” Burkett said. “We cannot arrest ourselves out of these problems.”