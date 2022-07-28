Women at the Well

Women at the Well is located at 306 Main Street in Corsica and offers a 12-month residential recovery program for women experiencing drug addiction or life controlling issues.

BROOKVILLE — The new directors of Women at the Well Ministries introduced themselves and their organization’s goal to the Jefferson County Commissioners during a meeting Tuesday morning.

Executive Director Kara Kennemuth, Assistant Director Carrie Burkett, and Board President Jeff Burkett attended the meeting to share the mission of Women at the Well. They transitioned into their current positions in May, and have been establishing a presence in the community.

