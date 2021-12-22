BROOKVILLE — The Jefferson County Commissioners and Treasurer held the annual Salary Board meeting Tuesday.
The commissioners increased the salary for all non-union employees by 45 cents per hour for the 2022 year. There was also an increase for all elected officials of 1.015 percent.
The mileage reimbursement rate paid by the county was set at 50 cents per mile. The rate for all per-diem, or as needed employees, was set at $8.75 per hour.
The commissioners also approved eliminating two positions to consolidate them into one. These two positions, Finance/HR Clark and Fiscal/HR Assistant were both held by the same person. These positions were consolidated to form the Payroll Coordinator position at a rate of $14 per hour.
“It’s one position that the one person works in both departments, so we’re eliminating that and just making it a coordinator now that still works with both departments. Different title, that’s all it is,” said Commissioner Jeff Pisarcik.
The pay rate for this position is the same, the change was solely in the title for the positions.
The Director of Community Development in the development office was created with a starting rate of $39,999.96 retroactive to Oct. 12, 2021 was approved. This is because of Bill Setree’s retirement, so the pay rate is changing, and there was an adjustment made to the title.
The county also temporarily approved the combination of the two deputy positions within the prothonotary’s office and increased the hourly rate by $1.15. This will be retroactive to Nov. 29. 2021, and will be in effect until a second clerk within the department is qualified to take over the position.