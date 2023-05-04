BROOKVILLE — Several law enforcement and other officials from around Jefferson County gathered with Attorney General Michelle Henry Thursday, all speaking about the county joining the Law Enforcement Treatment Initiative (LETI), a program launched by the AG’s office and law enforcement to better aid those seeking treatment for substance abuse disorders.
Jefferson County District Attorney Jeff Burkett introduced the panel of those attending the conference to either speak or show their support of LETI. The first to speak was Henry, before the podium was handed off to local law enforcement and other officials to offer their expectations of the LETI program.
Those speakers included Punxsutawney Borough Police Chief Matt Conrad, Brockway Borough Police Chief Troy Bell, recovered addict and friend of Burkett’s Justin Buchanan, and Clearfield-Jefferson Drug and Alcohol Commission Director Christopher Grunthaner.
Conrad spoke to his point of view of the LETI program, saying he believes early intervention is a key in drug and alcohol recovery.
“...And this program allows law enforcement to refer individuals to LETI without introducing them to the criminal justice system. As long as they complete the entire program,” Conrad said.
He said in the past, the department has struggled to find proper treatment initiatives, or individuals fail to follow up on it. LETI will provide a detailed procedure to officers to get the help an addicted person needs immediately.
Bell spoke next, sharing how addiction had directly impacted his family and shaped his view of addicts in his career. He spoke about the struggles he watched one of his brothers go through, starting at a young age when he was prescribed Ritalin. As his brother aged, he started “running with a rough crowd” and learned how to abuse the prescriptions he had been on from that young age. This escalated until his brother faced criminal charges.
“He didn’t have the opportunity to utilize a program like the LETI program. It was more or less charged, taken to the magistrates, arraigned, thrown in jail. And from that point on, in and out of the prison system. Not even an adult yet,” Bell said.
He said after many years of struggling, his brother did get checked into a rehab facility and now seems to be doing well.
“I would have liked to have seen the opportunity for this at a young age for him, I feel like we could have maybe prevented my parents from going through the absolute nightmare that they lived and saved ourselves from a lot of stress over the years. So I’m happy to be involved. I’m happy to try and help somebody that may be going down the same route as my brother.”
Burkett said this was the kind of story to give hope, saying they’re not here just to “curse the darkness” but to “try to give real people, real human beings…we want to give them hope.”
Grunthaner gave a brief overview of the commission’s mission and efforts. He reported eight Jefferson County residents died from fatal overdoses in 2022, which is a reduction from 11 in 2021.
He said the organization acts as one of the main entry points to treatment services for those struggling with substance abuse disorders, contracting multiple treatment providers throughout the county and state. He called this a “welcome and necessary development” in the county.
“Many of the individuals I’ve come into contact with have voiced that change is difficult when you find yourself within the restraints of the criminal justice system,” Grunthaner said. “Treatment as opposed to punishment is the more effective option.”
Finally, Burkett introduced Buchanan to speak, calling him a friend, who at one point represented the face of addiction in Burkett’s life. He also said Buchanan was an integral part in changing his thinking about those caught in addiction.
Buchanan spoke about the hopelessness he felt while he was an addict, thinking there was no way out other than death. Now, on the other side of his own addiction, he advocates for other addicts, and works with Sanctity of Life trying to help others recover.
“I’m asking anybody else who’s hurting through addiction please, please, please ask for help. If I can do it, I promise you can do it. And with all of us, we can make a change,” Buchanan said.