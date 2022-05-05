BROOKVILLE — An overview of programs, old and new, being offered by Penn State Cooperative Extension was presented Monday evening at the Penn State Extension Jefferson County annual dinner meeting.
“We come together tonight to celebrate Extension,” Robert Dickinson, client relationship manager said. “Since January 1 we have done over 50 in-person programs and we have reached 141 residents of this county in webinars. Some of those have reached people from all over the world. What’s nice about that is during the pandemic we did go virtual. Now that we are back in-person, we realize both are equally important.”
He said Extension’s Area 2, which includes Jefferson County, has “42 educators and 12 admins, and they work together. There’s not a problem they can’t solve.”
Extension educators briefly described some of the services and programs they offer.
- Amanda Kanouff, 4-H youth development educator, was not able to attend the meeting. Dickinson told about the upcoming Ag Progress Safety Day, to be held May 12 at the Jefferson County Fairgrounds for second-graders. “We are excited to be there,” he said. “I attended the first year I was here. I went around to the work stations, and I learned something.”
- Rick Kralj, food safety and quality educator, said, “I’m very engaged in regulatory type of training.” He talked about requirements and programs offered to the retail (restaurant) sector, non-profit groups and industry, mentioning the national Serve Safe curriculum which is reciprocal in other states. Kralj said he also works with farmers and produce growers who provide products to the public “to understand how to safely make the product they put on our retail shelves.”
Kralj also presents a variety of home food preservation workshops, for those who enjoy canning, freezing and dehydrating food for their families “and want to know how to do it safely. People are following unsafe practices” on social media “and the risk is extremely high. This is where Extension steps in; what we teach is really the science of how to do things the best way.”
- Danielle Rhea, water resources educator, said, “Our hallmark program is our private drinking water program, educating people with private water supplies and the importance of testing their water. If they have issues with their water, there are ways to treat it. We offer free testing programs because everybody deserves access to safe drinking water.”
She also talked about pond management and stream restoration, “getting our waterways looking better. We are there to help.”
Rhea said Extension “launched a back yard stream repair series. This was originally intended to be an in-person event, but we were ready to debut it just as Covid hit, so we’ve been getting this education out to people as a five-part webinar, talking to people about what makes a stream healthy and focusing on simple things.”
- Cheryl Shenkle, master gardener coordinator, encouraged everyone to call the master gardeners for help. “Master gardeners have been in Jefferson County since 2009,” she said. “We have been building all kinds of things — programs, hints about gardens — and we would like to get more people to come and take advantage.”
She said the master gardeners hope to hold a plant sale in the parking lot of the Conservation Center on Route 28 each Saturday there is a Hazen flea market.
“We need somebody to spread the word that we are here,” Shenkle said. “We have assets now and we need to get them out to people. It’s okay to call us and ask questions. We are excited and want to be able to share it. We would love to hear from you.”
- Tara Mondock, associate director of client relations, talked about a recent “day in the county to reconnect with leadership and look for additional opportunities. If you know folks that want to get engaged in the community, Extension is a great way to do this.”
Mondock also introduced the guest speaker, Andrea Korman, who presented a program on Chronic Wasting Disease in white-tailed deer.
During the program Dickinson also recognized the 2022 Extension Council, the Jefferson County Extension staff and guests attending the dinner. He thanked all legislators, from the local level to the federal level, who have supported Extension. “Without your help, we couldn’t do what we do,” he said.
The dinner was held at Roseville Grange. For more information about programs offered by Penn State Extension, call 814-849-7361.