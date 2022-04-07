BROOKVILLE — The Jefferson County, Penn State Extension Office will hold its annual dinner meeting on Monday, May 2, at the Roseville Grange.
The evening will begin at 5:30 p.m. with a meet and greet, followed by dinner at 6 p.m. Following dinner the speaker for the evening will be Andrea Korman from the Pennsylvania Game Commission sharing “Chronic Wasting Disease in Our White-Tail Deer Population.” Korman joined the Pennsylvania Game Commission as the Chronic Wasting Disease biologist in December 2019. There will also be a recognition of Extension supporters and volunteers.
Reservation is required to attend this dinner. Register by calling Extension Customer Service 1-877-345-0691 or go to this link https://extension.psu.edu/annual-meeting-jefferson. You can also call or stop in the office for assistance. When registering, you will make the meal selection for you and any guests attending with you. The meal choice is either stuffed chicken breast or stuffed pork chop, with payment ($15 per meal) for meals to be made at the time of registration. Registration must be made by Wednesday, April 13. Due to some supply chain issues, there will be no reservations taken beyond this date.
Penn State Cooperative Extension in Jefferson County is located in the Parker P Blood Block Building, 186 Main Street, Suite 3, Brookville, PA 15825, phone number 814-849-7361.