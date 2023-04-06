BROOKVILLE — Relay For Life of Jefferson County is hosting a Spring Craft/Vendor Fair at the Heritage House on Sylvania Street, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, April 22. There will be a variety of crafters/vendors to shop with for spring items or Mother’s Day and other special occasions. Food will be available as well as a basket auction. Proceeds will benefit The American Cancer Society.
There is no charge to come and browse/shop and take a chance on an auction item. Lunch will also be available. They will be serving BBQ ham and sloppy joe sandwiches and walking tacos. Hot and cold beverages and deserts and more will also be available.
The organizers are currently at capacity for crafter/vendor spaces, but there is a waiting list in case someone cancels.