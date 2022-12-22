Brookville, PA (15825)

Today

Snow showers in the morning will give way to a mixture of rain and snow for the afternoon. Areas of freezing rain possible. High 38F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 80%..

Tonight

Cloudy with periods of rain. Low 22F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.