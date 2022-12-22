BROOKVILLE — The Jefferson County Salary Board met for the final time in 2022 to approve final adjustments to take effect on January 1, 2023.
The board, composed of commissioners Jeff Pisarcik, Herb Bullers, and Scott North, and Treasurer James “Moon” VanSteenberg, approved several pay increases, and set the rate for several positions in 2023.
The board approved an increase for all elected officials of 1.0160130 percent. This increase appears as a percentage rather than a dollar amount because of a resolution by a previous board of county commissioners.
Per Act 1979-82, the county commissioners are not allowed to adopt a new salary in a year the commissioners are to be elected, and any salary increase will be a percentage basis and applied equally to all county elected officials.
“What Veronica does, she looks at what the aggregate pay raises are across the board and she turns it into a percent, so that’s how we get that percent,” said Commissioner Scott North.
In a previous Salary Board held in June, the board approved a salary increase for all elected officials, excluding the district attorney, for a period of four years at three percent increase each year beginning Jan. 1, 2024. This means the elected officials rates have been approved for the next four years already.
“What we did back in June, it doesn’t take effect until Jan. 1, 2024. So what we did, next December we won’t be doing that, because it’s done. 2024, 25, 26, and 27 are done. This is the last year of the old way,” North said.
The board also approved an increase of 50 cents per hour for all non-union employees. All non-union starting rates were also increased by 20 cents. The Mileage reimbursement rate paid by the county was also set at 50 cents per mile.
The rate of all per diem employees was set at $10 per hour. The ROW office solicitors rates at $2,000 per year. The county solicitor’s rate was set at $30,000 per year.