BROOKVILLE — The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is excited to announce that once again Chief Deputy Sam Bartley is sponsoring a free movie and Easter Bunny event for residents of Jefferson County.
The event will be held rain or shine on the evening of Thursday, April 6, at the Moonlite Drive-In Theatre in Brookville. Gates will open at 7 p.m.
Kids will have an opportunity to once again meet the Easter Bunny and get a photo; and then stay for the movie “Peter Rabbit.” This event is for children of all ages and their families. The snack bar will be open (reminder to please do not bring in any drinks or food to the drive-in with you).