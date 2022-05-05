REYNOLDSVILLE — The Jefferson County Solid Waste Authority was recently awarded a grant for $339,022 from the Wolf administration, and discussed using the money to purchase a new truck during its meeting Wednesday evening.
“These grants help bolster recycling in communities all over Pennsylvania and reduce the amount of waste going into our landfills,” said DEP Secretary Patrick McDonnell in a press release. “Whether it’s from increased education for residents or an entire facility for sorting recyclables, these grants are making a difference.”
Jefferson County Solid Waste Authority Director Donna Cooper said the authority has been having many issues with its current truck. She said the truck is getting older, and the maintenance costs are just going to continue getting higher. This was a discussion topic during the meeting as well.
“We had to take it in because they couldn’t tell us anything on it until they saw the truck. So we took it in and they did a complimentary check on the truck and they found problems wrong,” Cooper said. “They did do several warranty items…We had a DOV sensor that was out, that warranty repair was $1,100. Then we had an exhaust gas circulation pipe and cooler issues. Those together were $4,600.”
She also said the parts needed for the repairs were not available. The truck had to stay in the garage’s parking lot, so the route with the truck was being run from the parking lot for the entire month and then the truck was parked back at the garage every day.
Since getting the truck back from the garage, the check engine light has come on again. Cooper also asked the authority if they wanted to move ahead with repairing the GuardDog Connect on the truck, knowing they would be getting a new one. The GuardDog is a diagnostic solution on Mack trucks that allows drivers to diagnose engine issues.
The authority did not see a reason to pay for this when they are planning to buy a new truck. Cooper did say the authority is still “at least a year out” from having the new truck. Cooper warned the authority might still have to pay the costs of the parts since they had to be ordered in, and said at that point it would be better for them to just have it fixed.
“The next truck is going to be a Peterbilt with a Cummins motor, and then we’re taking a road trip. We’re looking at this truck before we even do anything,” Cooper said.
Some members worried they would regret not having the service, but also saw the view of it being a waste of money. Cooper said she found it helpful when the authority had it before, but said the current driver has a “really good feel for the truck,” and knows if something is not right.
The other aspects the money is to be used for is public education for recycling and a new glass recycling container. Some of the glass recycling containers are from the 1980s and 90s, and the authority has been working to re-fabricate the ones in the best condition.
Another issue they have with the glass containers is people recycling glass that should not be recycled, such as windows. On one occasion, one authority member pulled an entire aquarium out of a glass recycling bin.
Cooper said the authority is creating new lids and container styles to try and prevent this.