INDIANA — Students from Jefferson counties have been recognized as Provost Scholars at Indiana University of Pennsylvania (IUP).
Provost Scholar status is achieved when students complete a minimum of 45 semester hours at IUP, and have a cumulative grade point average of 3.5 or higher.
Brookville
- Emily Kramer, Nursing
- Emily McAninch, Speech/Language Pathology
Punxsutawney
- MacKenzie Brudnock, Art Education
- Angie Davis, Criminology
- Olivia Paige Fleming, Criminology
- Cassidy Elizabeth Love, Psychology
- Bayden William Lyle, Psychology
- Graham Michael McFarland, Safety, Health, and Environmental Applied Sciences
- Juliana Shaffer, Art Education
Sigel
- Patrick James Deal, Nutrition/Dietetics
Summerville
- Chloe B. Buzard, Communications Media/Media Production
Valier
Briea Heckler, Nursing