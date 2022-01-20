BROOKVILLE — The Jefferson County Commissioners are finishing up final touches to the downstairs of Jefferson Place, but are eager to start utilizing the new spaces for offices and meetings.
The newly renovated first floor will house a large conference room, the Treasurer’s Office, the Veterans Affairs office, and the IT Department. All the major construction and alterations are completed, and there’s only minor finishing work to be done still.
Commissioner Herb Bullers said there was a meeting held in the large conference room last week, but they decided to hold off utilizing the downstairs until everything is done.
“We did have a meeting down there, the Northwest County Commissioners Association meeting, about 42 people, but there are a few little things that need done, and until they’re completed we decided not to invade it just because, but it is looking good,” Bullers said.
The new conference room has three sets of doors, and was full for its first use by this meeting.
“This is a beautiful room,” Bullers said. “There’s multiple meetings a year where you really need a room this size within the county… We expect this to be a very used room.”
The room will be available for any organization within the county that needs a large space for any meetings.
Treasurer James “Moon” VanSteenberg said there’s a lot more room in the new office space, which he expects to especially help during Antlerless License Season.
“It will be really nice for our over the counter trade. Folks coming in won’t have to bother with stairs or an elevator. That will be a huge benefit for the older folks when they are coming into get whatever. We will be much more customer friendly,” VanSteenberg said.
He said it will take some time for he and his staff to get everything moved down and put where they need it to be. When it’s done, he believes it will be a lot nicer for everyone.
“The one big thing that will be nice, we will have our own thermostat. That doesn’t seem like a big thing, but when we are coming in early and working late for Antlerless sales it will be. Before everything was set on a timer. In the mornings and after normal hours when it shuts down the air, it would get really stagnate in the old office,” VanSteenberg said.