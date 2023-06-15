BROOKVILLE — The Jeffersonian Democrat office is participating in the Brookville Laurel Festival Sidewalk Sale this year in partnership with The Calico Cafe for some fun at the office on Friday.
This is a great week to get yourself or someone you know a subscription to the Jeffersonian Democrat, as we are offering a Laurel Festival sale, buy 12 months and get two months free. This can be done by stopping in our office or calling the DuBois office at 814-371-4200.
The Jeffersonian Democrat office, located at 113 Main St., just down from the YMCA, will also have a table set up on Friday for the sidewalk sale. Along with the subscription sale, we will also be holding a drawing for Altoona Curve tickets.
In our partnership with The Calico Cafe for the Laurel Festival, we are acting as a site to collect donations for Clarion PAWS all this week. We will also have some coupons to give away for the cat room at the cafe, and a poster board showing all the adoptable cats you can visit while there.
Consider stopping at the office on Friday for all these great opportunities.