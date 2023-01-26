PUNXSUTAWNEY — Jill Beck, a candidate for Pennsylvania Superior Court, visited The Burrow in Punxsutawney January 16 on her campaign trail to visit all 67 counties.
The event was hosted by the Jefferson County Democratic Party.
Beck previously ran for a seat on the state Superior Court in the 2021 primaries, but was unsuccessful. She is now running for one of two open seats on the Superior Court in 2023.
“It was a very hotly contested three-way primary for one seat on the Superior Court. I got almost 40 percent of the vote, but more importantly, I won 54 of the 67 counties. Some people will say ‘well yeah, but they weren’t the right counties.’ As far as I’m concerned, there’s no such thing. Jefferson County came out for me… and I won your county and I thank you all,” Beck said.
She said being a judge is not a partisan position, as those elected will “be looking at all of Pennsylvania and every case that comes before them in a fair and partial way.” She pledged to do this, and said she is planning to make it to all the counties to ask residents herself to support her in the election.
In the last six weeks she has been on the road and visited 30 of the 67 counties. She said she believes the rural counties like Jefferson are going to be the key to winning in November.
“I am a firm believer and know full well that Pennsylvania is far more than Allegheny (County) and Philadelphia,” Beck said.
Beck spoke about the importance of voting for judicial races, though voter turnout is usually lower for these races. She called the Superior Court “the people’s court” explaining the function of it as an appellate court that hears criminal, civil, family, juvenile and orphans cases.
She said people often don’t think electing judges applies to them if they aren’t litigious or don’t break the law. She said the cases affect everyone, as the court is interpreting the laws, and has real “trickle down effects” to the general public.
“It is a co-equal, third branch of our government and as we know, the last stop in a lot of government related disputes,” Beck said.
Further, she said the Superior Court specifically is often the “court of last resort” for about 97 percent of cases that come before it. This is because the state Supreme Court only hears cases at its own discretion and that have broader policy issues as their core.
Her previous experience includes all the types of cases that may appear before the Superior Court, saying she knows “the boots on the ground stuff that happens at the trial level.” She practiced in the Superior Court, filing, defending, and orally arguing appeals in the court. Beck also has 10 years of experience working on the judge’s side of the bench, within the chambers of Christine Donahue for six years on the Superior Court and four years on the state Supreme Court.
“I’ve drafted over 500 of these decisions. I know the job, I know the law… to me, just as important, I know the human aspect of these cases,” Beck said.
Beck first found her way to the field of law after doing a year of AmeriCorps service in Washington D.C. working with youth on probation. She found herself in the courtroom to testify for the children, and thought the judges were listening to the lawyers more than her.
“I realized if I wanted to make a difference, to help families, I had to go to law school,” Beck said. “I went into child advocacy which is where the child abuse and neglect came in. I represented children in Allegheny County and tried approximately 1,500 cases while I was in that job, and that was where I got introduced to the Superior Court,” Beck said.
She said all cases coming before the courts deserve fair and equal treatment, which is what she hopes to achieve on the Superior Court.
The petition window for appellate court candidates opens in February, and these candidates are required to get 1,000 signatures, with 500 of them having to be 100 each from five different counties.