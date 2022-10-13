Several county 4-H clubs are holding their first meetings of the new year and have extended an invitation for new members to join. Youth between the ages of 5-18 by January 1, 2023, are eligible to join 4-H.
The Jefferson County 4-H Program offers projects in a variety of areas including livestock, horses, pets/small animals, sewing, cooking/baking, robotics, shooting sports, photography and much, much more! Clubs meet in several locations across the county.
Adults are also invited to apply to become volunteer leaders. Volunteers must complete a screening process including obtaining clearances, reference checks, an interview and orientation training session. Interested potential volunteers should contact Penn State Extension in Jefferson County for an application packet.
Administered in Pennsylvania by Penn State Extension, 4-H is a non-formal educational youth-development program of the United States Department of Agriculture that helps young people develop knowledge and skills to become capable, caring and contributing citizens. To find your local program, visit the Penn State Extension website at https://extension.psu.edu/programs/4-h or call the Penn State Extension Office in Jefferson County at 814-849-7361.