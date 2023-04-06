BROOKVILLE — Brookville Area High School students Maeve Jordan and Adriana Forsythe reached the highest level a high school musician can achieve by earning a place in the Pennsylvania Music Educators Association (PMEA) All-State Festival music ensembles. Jordan will be singing in the alto section of the All-State Chorus, and Forsythe will be playing in the clarinet section of the All-State Concert Band.
Each year, thousands of high school musicians across the state audition in their geographic area. Individually, students perform for a panel of judges. Student musicians who rank the highest advance to compete against student musicians from other parts of PMEA Regions. The highest-ranking student musicians at the PMEA Region level qualify to perform in one of six Pennsylvania All-State music ensembles.
“We congratulate the student musicians that have been selected to be part of the 2023 PMEA All-State Festival,” Scott Cullen, PMEA president and music educator in the Octorara Area School District, said. “Coming together for a unique performance experience like the PMEA All-State Festival is a top honor for student musicians in Pennsylvania. They represent all of the amazing music programs from across the commonwealth. What these students can do as an ensemble in a few short days and hours together is truly remarkable.”
“I’m so proud of Adriana,” says high school band director Kyle Grabigel. “She’s an exceptionally hard worker, and I’m thrilled her diligent practice paid off in such a big way. She and Maeve will surely represent Brookville well at the All-State Festival!”
“Maeve is such a passionate and dedicated musician,” says choir director Meagan Shaw. “I have never seen a student who puts so much time into her preparation for not just choir, but all of her musical ensembles. I am so proud of her accomplishments and look forward to see her performing with the best vocalists across the state! I also congratulate Adriana on an outstanding year on clarinet! Best of luck to both of these driven young musicians!”
“The Brookville Area School District is blessed with the ability to offer our students a wonderful music program,” high school Principal Ruthanne Barbazzeni said. “The talent and skills that are demonstrated by these young ladies are examples of outstanding guidance, instruction, and fostering by the BASD teachers. The Brookville Area High School is proud to be represented at All-State by Maeve and Adriana. Maeve and Adriana are extremely talented individuals and great examples of the caliber of our student musicians.”
The student musicians who qualify will perform at the annual PMEA All-State Festival at the Kalahari Resort in The Poconos, April 19-22. Nationally recognized conductors at the convention direct the groups who rehearse for two days and conclude with a performance. Learn more about the event and the guest conductors at: https://www.pmea.net/pmeaall-stateinformation/