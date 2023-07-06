BROOKVILLE — Excitement is building as the youngest members of the Jefferson County Fair Authority prepare for the 2023 Jefferson County Fair, which will open Monday, July 17.
The Junior Fair Board, comprised of five members ages 16 to 20, has been working with the fair authority the past year. Authority member Toni Facchine said, “The members of the Junior Fair Board don’t have to be involved in farming or raising animals, but they are learning all aspects of the fair. They are good kids and they are going to do a good job.”
Tayler Rafferty is one of the five volunteers serving on the junior board. She said, “We meet once a month. We are all very excited to host our own events and step into this position and be fully involved this year at the Jefferson County Fair!”
Facchine said the Junior Fair Board “has planned something for every day of the fair,” beginning on Monday night which will be family night at the fair, with general admission only $5 per person.
Monday evening youngsters will be able to compete in pedal tractor races after an ice cream social at 5 p.m., when the world’s biggest sundae will be built under the grandstand, “with free ice cream for everybody,” Facchine said.
On Monday and Wednesday nights children will be able to meet some of their favorite cartoon characters, including Marshall, from Paw Patrol; Stewart, the minion, Dora the Explorer, Hello Kitty, Spongebob Squarepants and Cocomelon.
Tuesday evening there will be games of dodge ball, whiffle ball and kick ball.
Friday the junior board will host a variety of farm chore games, including a milk chugging contest, lasso roping, relay races with buckets of water, and more.
Along with contests and special activities throughout the week, the Junior Fair Board will host a corn hole tournament at 2 p.m. Saturday afternoon. Entries are limited to 16 teams, with registration available during the fair.
Members of the junior fair board will also be assisting at various grand stand events during the fair, including the country concert on Wednesday, the mud bog and 4-H livestock show on Thursday, and the rodeo on Friday night.
Anyone age 16 to 20 interested in learning about any aspect of the fair, from exhibits to buildings and grounds to finance, and especially those with social media skills, is invited to talk to any member of the Jefferson County Fair Authority for more information. “Someone in that age range with a yearning to be involved in their community can become involved by contacting me at 814-715-1455,” Rafferty said.