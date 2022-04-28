BROOKVILLE — The Jefferson County Commissioners recognized Ken Burkett, who is with the Jefferson County Historical Society and executive director of the Jefferson County History Center, for his achievements in the archaeology field and continued work to preserve local history.
Commissioner Scott North addressed Burkett, and read the proclamation they would sign and present to him at the end of the meeting.
“The county is going to take a moment here and recognize the capability, the contributions, and the impact that Ken Burkett has had. He, and by extension the entire team of the Jefferson County Historical Society, (shows) how these kinds of efforts enrich our community and add to the flavor of our area” North said.
He said knowing the heritage and background of the area helps inform and drive the area to where the community is going. He said it’s not just families that can trace their lineage back a couple of hundred years, but also those who are new here.
North said the efforts of Burkett and his team have contributed, and continue to contribute “significantly” to the quality of life in the area.
North read the proclamation from the commissioners for Burkett as well.
“...Whereas the Jefferson County Board of Commissioners recognize community service being an integral part of the operation and spirit… and whereas we honor those who generously give of their time and talent to improve their communities, and whereas the preservation of history is an important facet to understand where we came form and where our future leads, and whereas Kenneth Burkett, who has done just this in preserving the history of Jefferson County and the surrounding areas and for his dedication to the Jefferson County Historical Society, and whereas to recognize his contribution to archaeology and preserving our past…” North read. “We the Jefferson County Board of Commissioners recognize Ken Burkett and in appreciation for his devoted service thank you for what you have done for Jefferson County, and it is our desire that this proclamation be a permanent record of the gratitude for your unwavering service.”
Burkett is the recent recipient of the 2022 Society for American Archaeology Crabtree Award, and the Society for Pennsylvania Archaeology 2022 Lifetime Achievement Award.
“Thank you, it’s just been a month of huge honors. The Crabtree Award was unexpected for me,” Burkett said. “It’s been very gratifying, it’s something I wasn’t expecting and it’s very honorable and thank you for also recognizing me.”
Burkett has been doing advocation archaeology since the early 1970s and has been associated with Carnegie since 1976. He worked on excavating the fish basket sites near New Bethlehem, and has been recording sites and doing archaeology in Jefferson and Clarion counties for “many, many years.”
He recently applied for a Keystone Grant at the request of the State Historic Preservation office to record all the petroglyph sites in western Pennsylvania.
“I just enjoy being able to discover the past in this area, which most people have no concept of how deep the time is here. We have artifacts that go back as far as 10 to 12,000 years,” Burkett said.
The Jefferson County Historical Society Board of Directors attended the meeting with Burkett. Board President Tracy Zents also spoke to say what a good job Burkett and the rest of the staff do at preserving the local history.
“Ken and the staff there do such a tremendous job at helping us preserve the history of the county and they go above and beyond for a lot of things. Looking for grants, looking for ways to improve the operations, looking for ways to help preserve a lot of the archives we have. I just want to take this moment here with some of our board members and Ken and staff here too to thank them publicly for what they do. It’s been an honor for me…” Zents said.
Commissioner Jeff Pisarcik said it was nice to see Jefferson County is being recognized for the hard work they do every day that people don’t see.