BROOKVILLE — Kerith Strano Taylor was welcomed by the Jefferson County Commissioners this week as the new administrator of the Children and Youth Services Department.
Strano Taylor has previous experience working with the CYS Department through her law practice, Taylor Law Firm. She represented all of the children who were court active in care since 2004, saying she was “pretty intimately involved” in those cases.
Commissioner Scott North said the county is very grateful that she has offered her services and is looking forward to good things, “most importantly for the children, and by extension the families of our county.”
He said the department is difficult work and needs to have flexibility, and be conscious of many things like the responsibility to the children, applications of the law and regulation, and impacts of what they do and don’t do on the families.
“It’s been an eye opening week and a half. The intersection that I always had with the agency and the work they did I think was quite robust, but the details, the administrative backend I’m learning every day I come in. I’m just learning and learning so that we can start making really thoughtful and well informed decisions,” Strano Taylor said.
Strano Taylor officially started in the position last Monday, March 14.
“I do have to say that I am grateful for the folks that are still in the trenches with us. I think everybody knows that we’re running pretty lean staffing wise. And the folks that are have remained, I think have a level of commitment that is just unsurpassed. We all know this work is thankless,” Strano Taylor said.
She said everyone has been welcoming, and that this is the first time she’s been employed by someone other than herself in about 20 years. She saw the job posting while walking down the back steps in the courthouse and said it was “just asking me to apply.”
Strano Taylor will be resigning from her position on the Brookville Area School Board, saying she believes it would be a conflict of interest. She has been on the school board for more than a decade.
“I think it’s a conflict to be running a department of a county agency while also voting on a budget of another government entity,” Strano Taylor said. “I’m very proud of the things that the school does and they’ve a great staff. It’s just time for someone else to be able to take on that role and I can give this my full attention.”